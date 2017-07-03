Cyprus peace talks enter tough second week at Swiss resort

A U.N peacekeeper stands guard, right, as women and children walk past at Ledras main crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone that divided the Greek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas, Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, June 30, 2017, during a protest calling to the rival leaders of the two communities for peace in the island. Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots gathered in the divided capital's medieval center at a checkpoint along the U.N.-controlled buffer zone to voice their support for peace. Petros Karadjias AP Photo