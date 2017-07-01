Actress Nicey Nash and singer Mary J. Blige is seen at Essence Empowerment experience during the Essence Music Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Friday, Jun 30, 2017, in New Orleans, LA.
Actress Nicey Nash and singer Mary J. Blige is seen at Essence Empowerment experience during the Essence Music Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Friday, Jun 30, 2017, in New Orleans, LA. Photo by Donald Traill
Actress Nicey Nash and singer Mary J. Blige is seen at Essence Empowerment experience during the Essence Music Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Friday, Jun 30, 2017, in New Orleans, LA. Photo by Donald Traill

Nation & World

July 01, 2017 10:30 AM

It's ladies night at the Essence Festival in the Superdome

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

Ladies are taking over the stages at the Essence Festival.

Mary J. Blige, who's promoting her recently released "Strength of a Woman" project, is the curator for Saturday night's show inside the Superdome, where every performer will be a woman.

In addition to Blige, scheduled acts include Chaka Khan, Jill Scott, Jazmine Sullivan, Monica and Ari Lennox on the main stage. Ebanks says Blige has called on all of her relationships to make the night special.

Performing in the festival's superlounges are Miche'le, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo, Jhene Aiko, PJ, Remy Ma, the Jones Girls featuring Shirley Jones and perennial favorite Lalah Hathaway.

Essence Communications Inc. President Michelle Ebanks says so much talent is more than worth the price of admission, which ranges from $50 to $500 a night.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:57

Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance
Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 2:48

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses

View More Video

Nation & World Videos