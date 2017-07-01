Nation & World

July 01, 2017 8:42 AM

Spain: Danish man suspected of fighting for IS arrested

The Associated Press
MADRID

Spanish police have arrested a Danish citizen suspected of having fought for the Islamic State group in war-torn Syria.

Spain's Civil Guard says in a statement that the man was arrested in the southern Spanish city of Malaga on Saturday.

Spanish police say the suspect is a 29-year-old man who was born in Syria and acquired citizenship in Denmark.

The Civil Guard says that since 2015 Spain's police and security services have arrested 224 people suspected of belonging to or aiding Islamic extremist groups.

