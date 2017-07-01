Nation & World

July 01, 2017 3:31 AM

Afghanistan says Taliban district chief killed in battle

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Interior Ministry says a Taliban shadow district chief was killed in fighting with security forces in eastern Wardak province.

According to a statement released Saturday, Mullah Bashir, the Taliban-appointed governor of the Nirkh district, was killed and two militants were wounded late Friday night.

In a separate statement, the ministry said at least 13 militants, including five Islamic State fighters, were killed after Afghan warplanes targeted their hideouts in eastern Paktika, northern Sar-e Pul and Jawzjan provinces.

The attacks were carried out overnight, destroying some of the militants' weapons and vehicles.

The Taliban hasn't commented on the fighting.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:57

Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance
Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 2:48

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses

View More Video

Nation & World Videos