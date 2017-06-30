Nation & World

June 30, 2017 4:22 PM

AP Source: PG Ricky Rubio going from Wolves to Jazz

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI AP Basketball Writer
MINNEAPOLIS

The Minnesota Timberwolves have reached an agreement to send point guard Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz to clear salary cap space for a big run in free agency.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the two sides agreed to the move on Friday, hours before free agency opened. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the move. The Jazz needed to make the deal before July 1 or would have lost the salary cap room necessary to pull it off.

Rubio's arrival likely means the end of George's Hills run in Utah.

Rubio spent six seasons in Minnesota, delighting Wolves fans with flashy passing and an approachable nature while also suffering through losing season after losing season.

