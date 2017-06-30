German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks to Baden-Wuerttemberg governor Winfried Kretschmann of the Green Party prior to a debate of the German parliament Bundestag on the gay marriage in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 30, 2017.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks to Baden-Wuerttemberg governor Winfried Kretschmann of the Green Party prior to a debate of the German parliament Bundestag on the gay marriage in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 30, 2017. Markus Schreiber AP Photo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, talks to Baden-Wuerttemberg governor Winfried Kretschmann of the Green Party prior to a debate of the German parliament Bundestag on the gay marriage in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 30, 2017. Markus Schreiber AP Photo

Nation & World

June 30, 2017 2:44 AM

German lawmakers vote to legalize same-sex marriage

The Associated Press
BERLIN

German lawmakers have voted to legalize same-sex marriage in a snap vote only days after Chancellor Angela Merkel changed her longstanding position.

Lawmakers voted 393 for legalizing "marriage for everybody" and 226 against with 4 abstentions.

Merkel herself voted against the measure, but paved the way for Friday's vote after saying Monday that lawmakers could take up the issue as a "question of conscience" — freeing members of her conservative coalition, which has been against same-sex marriage, to individually vote for it.

Germany has allowed same-sex couples to enter civil partnerships since 2001, but same-sex marriages remain illegal.

All of Merkel's potential coalition partners after the Sept. 24 election, including the center-left Social Democrats of her challenger, Martin Schulz, have been calling for same-sex marriage to be legalized.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 2:48

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses
Mayflies swarm gas station 0:55

Mayflies swarm gas station
Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

View More Video

Nation & World Videos