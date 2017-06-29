Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez roars as he walks through the dugout after his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez roars as he walks through the dugout after his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Charles Krupa AP Photo
Nation & World

June 29, 2017 10:09 PM

Price, Betts, Ramirez lead Red Sox over Twins 6-3

By DOUG ALDEN Associated Press
BOSTON

David Price won for the second time in three starts, Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez hit solo home runs, and the Boston Red Sox rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 on Thursday night.

Tzu-Wei Lin singled and tripled for his first big league multihit game. Jackie Bradley Jr. had three hits and an RBI.

Price (3-2) threw a season-high 112 pitches over seven innings, allowing three runs and six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. Craig Kimbrel pitched a one-hit ninth for his AL-leading 22nd save in 23 chances, finishing Boston's last home game before the All-Star break.

Kyle Gibson (4-6) allowed five runs — three earned — and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Betts started Boston's comeback when he homered heading off the fourth, and Bradley's RBI double pulled the Red Sox to 3-2 in the fifth. Left fielder Robbie Grossman got in position to field a carom off the Green Monster, but the ball hit the ladder above the scoreboard and dropped straight down, allowing Ramirez to score from first.

Christian Vazquez followed with a grounder that hit the wrist of shortstop Jorge Polanco's glove hand and bounced away for an error.

Deven Marrero hit a tying RBI grounder with one out on a dribbler to third, and Betts' single put Boston ahead 4-3.

Ramirez's sixth-inning homer chased Gibson, and Lin — who made his big league debut Monday — tripled off Buddy Boshers starting the seventh and scored on Marrero's double.

Minnesota built its lead on Joe Mauer's RBI grounder in the first and Polanco's two-run double in the fourth.

Right-hander Phil Hughes, activated Wednesday following a rehab stint with Triple-A Rochester following a shoulder strain, came out of the bullpen in the seventh for his first relief appearance since June 9 last year. Hughes allowed one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings, struck out two and walked none. He had not pitched for the Twins since May 21.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: 2B Dustin Pedroia got the night off because of soreness in his left knee. ... Ramirez returned to the lineup after missing three straight games with a bruised left knee. Ramirez fouled a ball off his right foot during his first at-bat.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Ervin Santana (10-4, 2.80) is slated to start Friday when the Twins open a four-game series at Kansas City.

Red Sox: RHP Doug Fister (0-1, 4.50), claimed off waivers last week, gets his second start for Boston when the Red Sox play at Toronto to open a 10-game trip.

