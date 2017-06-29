Lawyer: San Francisco to pay $190K for sanctuary violation

Attorney Saira Hussain, left, and her client, Pedro Figueroa-Zarceno, answer questions about a settlement with the city of San Francisco on Thursday, June 29 , 2017, in San Francisco. Figueroa-Zarceno, a native from El Salvador in the U.S. illegally, sued San Francisco after police turned him over to immigration authorities in violation of the city’s sanctuary law and is set to be awarded $190,000 according to Hussain. Olga Rodriguez AP Photo