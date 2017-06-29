Nation & World

June 29, 2017 8:59 AM

Arbitration panel grants Slovenia access to high seas

The Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands

An international arbitration panel has granted Slovenia unhindered access to the high seas for the first time since the breakup of Yugoslavia as part of a ruling that aims to settle a long-running territorial dispute between Slovenia and Balkan neighbor Croatia.

The five-judge tribunal on Thursday granted Slovenia much of the Bay of Piran, off the Adriatic coasts of the two countries, and also gave Slovenia a "junction" linking its territorial waters and international waters, which otherwise would not extend into the high seas.

Judge Gilbert Guillaume said the junction allows Slovenia "uninterrupted and uninterruptable" access to the high seas.

Croatia walked out of the arbitration in 2015 and says it does not recognize the panel's findings.

