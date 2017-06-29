FILE -- In this Sept. 3, 1996, file photo, traffic moves along 6th Avenue in New York, over the logo painted in the street outside Radio City Music Hall for the MTV Music Video Awards ceremony. MTV said it doesn’t condone driving under the influence after a cast member was shown nodding off behind the wheel during the most recent episode of “Teen Mom OG” that aired June 26, 2017.
Nation & World

June 29, 2017 8:58 AM

MTV condemns impaired driving after 'Teen Mom OG' episode

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

MTV says it doesn't condone driving under the influence after a cast member was shown nodding off behind the wheel during the most recent episode of "Teen Mom OG."

Monday's episode of the reality series shows Ryan Edwards nodding off while driving fiancee Mackenzie Standifer to their elopement. Standifer eventually turned the dashboard cameras off and questioned Edwards on whether he took Xanax. Edwards denied doing so.

An MTV representative says Edwards' "erratic behavior was due to actions that he took without anyone's prior knowledge." No production members were in the vehicle during the shoot.

The couple got married during the episode.

Edwards says he entered rehab facility more than 30 days ago. He says he is at home now and "life could not be better."

