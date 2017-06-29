Nation & World

June 29, 2017 7:17 AM

Police: Man cited for keeping wild deer in New York house

The Associated Press
JAMESTOWN, N.Y.

A New York man has been cited for keeping a wild deer on the second floor of his home.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Officer Jerry Kinney says his office received a complaint that a neighbor was harboring a wild animal in his Jamestown house.

The resident told responding officers he believed it was legal to keep the whitetail deer fawn in his house for up to six weeks before he had to release it. Officers told him this was not true and issued the resident a ticket for illegal possession of protected wildlife.

Kinney says the deer was in good health and was released back into the wild.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument
81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase 4:16

81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase
His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

View More Video

Nation & World Videos