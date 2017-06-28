Pro-democracy activists shout slogans at the foot of a giant flower statue bequeathed by Beijing in 1997 in Golden Bauhinia Square of Hong Kong Wednesday, June 28, 2017. On Wednesday evening they staged a sit-in, with some climbing up inside the sculpture, and chanted "No Xi Jinping" before police moved in to detain them.
Pro-democracy activists shout slogans at the foot of a giant flower statue bequeathed by Beijing in 1997 in Golden Bauhinia Square of Hong Kong Wednesday, June 28, 2017. On Wednesday evening they staged a sit-in, with some climbing up inside the sculpture, and chanted "No Xi Jinping" before police moved in to detain them. Kin Cheung AP Photo

Nation & World

June 28, 2017 11:23 PM

China's Xi visits Hong Kong under heavy security

The Associated Press
HONG KONG

China's President Xi Jinping was greeted by supporters waving red Hong Kong and Chinese flags as he arrived Thursday to mark two decades since China took control in the former British colony.

Xi's Air China plane touched down Thursday at midday for the three-day visit. The trip culminates Saturday with Xi overseeing an inauguration ceremony for the Asian financial hub's new leader, Carrie Lam.

Hong Kong authorities were taking no chances with disruptions from protesters and deployed heavy security across the city.

Police and barricades lined the streets around a downtown convention center and hotel complex where Xi was expected to spend most of his time.

Three pro-democracy activist groups said 26 of their members were arrested Wednesday evening on public nuisance charges for staging a sit-in at a giant flower sculpture near the complex. Those arrested included Joshua Wong, the young activist who helped lead 2014's "Umbrella Movement" protests, and Nathan Law, another student protest leader who was elected to the legislature last year.

  Comments  

