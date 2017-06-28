US not seeking death for Guantanamo detainee in Bali bombing

FILE - This Oct. 15, 2002 file photo shows bomb wreckage from the Sari night club and surrounding buildings in Kuta, Bali. Two explosions killed 202 people and left hundreds injured in the worst ever terrorist attack in Indonesia. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against a Guantanamo Bay detainee accused of orchestrating the deadly bombings in Indonesia and other attacks, a U.S. military official said Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Achmad Ibrahim, File AP Photo