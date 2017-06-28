Perjury case dropped against ex-trooper in Sandra Bland case

FILE - This Jan. 7, 2016 file photo released by the Waller County Sheriff's Office in Hempstead, Texas, shows former Texas State Trooper Brian Encinia, after his arrest on a perjury charge. The misdemeanor perjury charge has been dismissed against the fired Texas state trooper in a case arising from his 2015 arrest of Sandra Bland, a black woman who was later found dead in a county jail. Waller County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)