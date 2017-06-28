Dozens of protesters demand 3rd trial in police shooting

Protesters chant outside Nippert Stadium before a soccer game during a demonstration on the University of Cincinnati campus demanding that a white former police officer, Ray Tensing, be tried a third time in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Cincinnati. A mistrial was declared twice in the murder and voluntary manslaughter case of Tensing, who was a University of Cincinnati police officer when he shot Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. John Minchillo AP Photo