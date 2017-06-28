Nation & World

June 28, 2017 5:58 AM

Serbia's next PM says EU membership, modernization priority

The Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia

Serbia's prime minister designate says her future government's goal is membership in the European Union along with modernization of the troubled Balkan country.

Ana Brnabic told Serbian lawmakers on Wednesday that the government will lead a "balanced" foreign policy, seeking good relations with Russia, China and the United States.

Serbia's parliament is expected to vote her government into office later this week. If confirmed, Brnabic will become Serbia's first ever female and openly gay prime minister.

When Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic earlier this month nominated the U.S.- and U.K.-educated Brnabic to succeed him as prime minister, it was seen as his attempt to calm Western concerns that Serbia was getting too close to Russia despite its proclaimed goal of joining the EU.

Her government retains most ministers from Vucic's Cabinet.

