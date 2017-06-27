Activists take step to recall judge in sex assault case

FILE - This June 27, 2011 file photo shows Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky in San Francisco. Activists seeking to recall Persky, who sentenced a former Stanford University swimmer to six months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman say they believe voters will still support the effort even though it wouldn't appear on the ballot until two years after the case drew national attention. The activists took the first formal step on Monday, June 26, 2017, to call for the removal of Persky. The Recorder via AP, File Jason Doiy