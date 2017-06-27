US Navy holds memorial service for 7 sailors killed in crash

In this photo released by U.S. Navy, sailors fold seven U.S. flags during a memorial ceremony at Fleet Activities

FLEACT) Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, for seven sailors assigned to USS Fitzgerald who were killed in the June 17 collision. The U.S. Navy has paid tribute to the sailors killed as their warship collided with a merchant ship off Japan this month. The USS Fitzgerald and the Philippine-flagged container collided in the Japanese waters off Yokosuka in the pre-dawn hours of June 17.