Forensic experts examine the wreckage of a car in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Ukrainian authorities say that a senior military intelligence officer has been killed in a car bomb in the country's capital. Police say that the driver of a luxury car has been killed instantly as the vehicle blew up at a Kiev intersection. Sergei Chuzavkov AP Photo
Forensic experts examine the wreckage of a car in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Ukrainian authorities say that a senior military intelligence officer has been killed in a car bomb in the country's capital. Police say that the driver of a luxury car has been killed instantly as the vehicle blew up at a Kiev intersection. Sergei Chuzavkov AP Photo

Nation & World

June 27, 2017 7:28 AM

Senior Ukrainian intelligence officer killed in car bombing

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

A senior Ukrainian military intelligence officer was killed in a car bombing in the country's capital Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Defense Ministry identified the victim as Col. Maxim Shapoval of the Chief Directorate of Ukrainian military intelligence. Ukrainian media reported that Shapoval was chief of military intelligence's special forces.

Police said the car's driver was killed instantly. Photos from the scene showed the mangled vehicle in the middle of a Kiev intersection. Two passers-by were slightly injured, police said.

The unidentified explosive device was either attached to the bottom of the car or planted inside, Kiev regional police chief Andriy Kryshchenko told the 112 television channel.

Investigators were treating the explosion as a terror attack.

