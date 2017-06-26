California father accused of killing son to appear in court

Los Angeles Sheriff Jim McDonnell, left, talks as District Attorney Jackie Lacey looks on during a news conference Monday, June 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles County law enforcement officials told reporters Monday that prior to his arrest last week, 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. had changed his appearance and had been socializing in Las Vegas, conduct characterized as inconsistent with that of a grieving parent. Sheriff's Department homicide investigators would not release specific details of what led to the filing of the murder charge when the body of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. has not been found. Mike Balsamo AP Photo