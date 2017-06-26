Nation & World

Official: Los Angeles officer had dozens of illegal guns

By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
A law enforcement official says a Los Angeles police officer suspected of having sex with a teenage cadet had dozens of illegal guns in his home.

The official said Monday at least 30 guns seized last week from Officer Robert Cain's home were illegal to possess under California law.

The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The official says more than 100 weapons, including modified assault rifles, a non-functioning grenade launcher and inert grenades, were found during the search. The official said there's no indication Cain was planning to sell the weapons.

Cain was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of having sex with a minor. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

