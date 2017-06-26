Nation & World

June 26, 2017 8:48 PM

4 pedestrians, including infant, struck by car in New York

The Associated Press
MONSEY, N.Y.

Authorities in New York say four pedestrians, including an infant in a stroller and a child, were injured when they were struck by a car while walking along the shoulder of a road in a busy shopping area.

Ramapo (RAM'-uh-poh) police tell The Journal News (http://lohud.us/2sK6M2C ) that the pedestrians were hit by a car Monday afternoon.

Police did not give the conditions of the four victims, which also included an adult.

Video of the accident scene shows a stroller lying on its side and a car with a smashed windshield.

Police say there have been no arrests.

The crash remains under investigation.

