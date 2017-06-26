2 GOP lawmakers take seats after special election wins

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., left, Representative-elect Ralph Norman, R-S.C., right and his wife Elaine Rice Norman, center, participate in a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017. Norman, a staunch conservative, had a 3 percentage point victory last week in a South Carolina race in a district that went for President Donald Trump last year by 18 percentage points. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo