The Latest: 1st day of testimony over in Joe Arpaio's trial

FILE-In this Thursday, July 29, 2010 file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks in Phoenix announcing his crime suppression sweeps. The former longtime sheriff of metro Phoenix will go to court Monday, June 26, 2017, to defend his reputation at a trial in which he's charged with purposefully disobeying a judge's order. Arpaio is charged with criminal contempt-of-court for prolonging his immigration patrols 17 months after a judge ordered them stopped. Matt York, File AP Photo