Nation & World

June 26, 2017 5:15 AM

3 accused in child's death to appear in court Monday

By JEFF AMY Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

Three Mississippi teenagers charged in connection with the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Madison County Justice Court Judge Bruce McKinley will consider evidence against 19-year-old Byron McBride and two 17-year-olds, Dwan Wakefield and D'Allen Washington.

The three are charged with murder in the May 18 death of Kingston Frazier. Investigators say his mother left the boy sleeping in a running car when she went into a Jackson supermarket. The car, with Kingston shot dead in the back seat, was found abandoned hours later in nearby Gluckstadt.

McBride could face execution, while Wakefield and Washington could face life in prison without parole. Wakefield and Washington are being charged as adults.

Court papers obtained by The Associated Press show Wakefield told investigators McBride stole the car and shot Kingston.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Nation & World Videos