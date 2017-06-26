Speaker of Parliament and Mongolian People's Party presidential candidate Miyegombo Enkhbold, left, casts his vote at a polling station at a school in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Monday, June 26, 2017. Mongolians are voting for a new president on Monday in a race pitting a horse salesman against a former judo star and a nationalist wanting to get more from the vast landlocked country's mineral wealth.
Nation & World

June 26, 2017 2:28 AM

Mongolians vote for president amid graft, financial concerns

The Associated Press
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia

Mongolians have begun casting their votes in a presidential election dominated by allegations of graft and concerns about financial upheaval in the landlocked country.

A horse salesman, a former judo star and a nationalist who wants Mongolia to gain a greater share of its mineral wealth are vying to be the new president.

The three candidates are seeking to succeed Tsakhia Elbegdorj of the Democratic Party, who has served the maximum of two four-year terms.

While the nation of 3 million had been an oasis of democratic stability since the end of communist rule nearly three decades ago, its politics have grown increasingly fractious amid an economic crisis and accusations of corruption among the ruling class.

