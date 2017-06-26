In this photo taken on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, the Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court is expected to decide in the next few days whether the Trump administration can enforce a ban on visitors to the United States from six mostly Muslim countries. The legal fight has been going on since President Donald Trump rolled out a ban a week after his inauguration.
Nation & World

June 26, 2017

Attention on Supreme Court as justice weigh Trump travel ban

By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The focus is on the Supreme Court as the high-stakes legal fight over President Donald Trump's travel ban awaits action by the justices.

The court is expected to decide within days whether the Trump administration can enforce a ban on visitors to the U.S. from six mostly Muslim countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Trump rolled out a travel ban just a week after his Jan. 20 inauguration, but lower federal courts have blocked it and a revised version — and one court also has blocked a 120-day halt on refugee arrivals in the United States.

The president casts the travel ban as critical to deterring possible terrorist attacks in the United States. Opponents say it targets Muslims in violation of federal law and the Constitution.

  Comments  

Nation & World Videos