June 25, 2017 2:40 AM

Vietnam exiles dissident after stripping him of citizenship

The Associated Press
HANOI, Vietnam

Vietnamese authorities have deported a dissent after stripping him of his Vietnamese citizenship.

The California-based Vietnam Reform Party, or Viet Tan, says its member Pham Minh Hoang was forcibly taken from his home in southern Ho Chi Minh City on Friday evening and placed on a flight to Paris on Saturday.

Vietnam's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a requestfor comment. Hoang, who was a dual French-Vietnamese national, was stripped of Vietnamese citizenship last month.

The 61-year-old math lecturer was sentenced to three years in prison in 2011 for attempted subversion by posting articles on his blog criticizing the Communist government.

The government considers Viet Tan a terrorist organization.

He served 17 months in prison and three years of house arrest.

