Nation & World

June 24, 2017 1:24 PM

Professor says N. Korea detainee got what he 'deserved'

The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del.

The University of Delaware is distancing itself from comments made by an adjunct professor after she said a college student who died after being held by North Korea "got exactly what he deserved."

The Wilmington News Journal reports that anthropology professor Kathy Dettwyler said on her personal Facebook page that Otto Warmbier was "typical of a mindset of a lot of the young, white, rich, clueless males" she teaches.

The university said in a statement that Dettwyler's comments do not reflect the school's values and are "particularly distressing." Dettwyler declined to comment.

Warmbier was released by North Korea earlier this month after being held for more than 17 months. He was in a coma and died Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Nation & World Videos