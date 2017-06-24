India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves while walking with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, right, during a visit to the Radha Krishna Temple in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday June 24, 2017. Modi is on a one day visit to Portugal.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves while walking with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, right, during a visit to the Radha Krishna Temple in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday June 24, 2017. Modi is on a one day visit to Portugal. Armando Franca AP Photo
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves while walking with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, right, during a visit to the Radha Krishna Temple in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday June 24, 2017. Modi is on a one day visit to Portugal. Armando Franca AP Photo

Nation & World

June 24, 2017 11:46 AM

Indian PM Modi visits Portugal on trip to meet with Trump

The Associated Press
LISBON, Portugal

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a foreign tour that will include his first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Modi met with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Saturday during a six-hour stop in Lisbon. Modi will then continue on to Washington where he will meet with Trump on Monday.

Modi and Costa announced the launching of the India-Portugal Start-Up Hub to encourage business ventures by entrepreneurs in the two countries, along with several other bilateral agreements on science, sport and taxation.

India's key concerns include Trump's decisions to pull out of the Paris climate accord and to review the H1B visa program, under which thousands of skilled Indian workers go to the United States.

Modi will make his last stop in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Nation & World Videos