Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car as punishment

This undated booking photo provided by Parker County, Texas, sheriff's office shows Cynthia Marie Randolph. Randolph told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died May 26 , 2017, to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially said, according to sheriff’s officials. Randolph was being held Saturday, June 24, 2017 on two counts of causing serious bodily injury to a child. Parker County, Texas, sheriff's office via AP)