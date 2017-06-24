Nation & World

June 24, 2017 3:52 AM

SKorean president calls for NKorean Olympic participation

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea President Moon Jae-in says he hopes to see North Korean athletes at next year's Winter Olympics in South Korea to ease tensions over the North's nuclear program.

Moon made the comments on Saturday during the opening ceremony of the world taekwondo championships in the South Korean town of Muju, where a North Korean delegation led by International Olympic Committee member Chang Ung was also present.

The championships mark the first sports exchange between the Koreas since the liberal Moon took office in May.

Moon has expressed a desire to use the Feb. 9-25 Pyeongchang Olympics to reach out to North Korea, with relations between the two at their lowest point in decades.

