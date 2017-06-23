Nation & World

June 23, 2017 4:05 AM

Police warn funding cuts have stretched resources

The Associated Press
LONDON

One of Britain's most senior police officers has warned that funding cuts have stretched resources and would prompt "real challenges" should the country experience a repeat of the 2011 riots that rocked London.

In a blog for the National Police Chiefs' Council, the chief constable of the West Midlands Police, Dave Thompson, urged the government on Friday to protect frontline policing

Thompson says the funding forces receive needs to be stabilized.

He says that last year the prison service snapped and that Britain "cannot afford this to happen to policing but the strain is showing from recent weeks and we'd have real challenges in dealing with something like the 2011 riots again."

Britain has experienced four extremist attacks and a severe fire in recent months, straining police and emergency services.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Nation & World Videos