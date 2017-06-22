Bernie Mac, Snoop Dogg to get Hollywood Walk of Fame stars

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo, Snoop Dogg arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" at the Writers Guild Theater on in Beverly Hills, Calif. Snoop Dogg, Shonda Rhimes, "Weird Al" Yankovic and late entertainers Bernie Mac and Steve Irwin will be receiving stars on Hollywood's Walk of Fame next year. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed the 2018 honorees Thursday. Photo by Chris Pizzello