Investigators obtain data recorder in US warship collision

In this Saturday, June 17, 2017, photo, the damaged Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal, right, cruises past another container ship off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, after colliding with the USS Fitzgerald off Japan earlier in the day, that killed seven U.S. sailors. The site of a fatal collision between the two vessels off Japan’s coast is notorious for congested sea traffic, particularly during the night when merchant ships are trying to reach Tokyo’s port by daybreak. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo