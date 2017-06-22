Demonstrators hold a banner demanding justice for the victims of the recent deadly apartment block fire at Grenfell Tower, as they march towards parliament in central London Wednesday June 21, 2017. The mass "Day of Rage" demonstration is timed to coincide with the state opening of parliament Wednesday.
Demonstrators hold a banner demanding justice for the victims of the recent deadly apartment block fire at Grenfell Tower, as they march towards parliament in central London Wednesday June 21, 2017. The mass "Day of Rage" demonstration is timed to coincide with the state opening of parliament Wednesday. Matt Dunham AP Photo
Demonstrators hold a banner demanding justice for the victims of the recent deadly apartment block fire at Grenfell Tower, as they march towards parliament in central London Wednesday June 21, 2017. The mass "Day of Rage" demonstration is timed to coincide with the state opening of parliament Wednesday. Matt Dunham AP Photo

Nation & World

June 22, 2017 3:34 AM

London fire: Local administrator resigns amid criticism

The Associated Press
LONDON

The local administrator in the west London community devastated by a high-rise apartment fire has resigned after government officials criticized the speed of the response to the devastating blaze that killed at least 79 people.

Nicholas Holgate, chief executive of the Kensington and Chelsea council, had come under intense pressure in the wake of last week's Grenfell Tower blaze. The first few days after the June 14 inferno were marked by chaos on the ground as local authorities struggled to deal with the scope of the aftermath.

Residents who survived the tower blaze lost everything, only to get little help or information on how they'd get back on their feet.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to address the response to the fire in Parliament on Thursday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video