German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, center, and other delegates vote on the proposed relocation of the German troops from Incirlik in Turkey to Jordan, during a session of the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, center, and other delegates vote on the proposed relocation of the German troops from Incirlik in Turkey to Jordan, during a session of the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. dpa via AP Kay Nietfeld
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, center, and other delegates vote on the proposed relocation of the German troops from Incirlik in Turkey to Jordan, during a session of the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. dpa via AP Kay Nietfeld

Nation & World

June 22, 2017 2:25 AM

German Parliament backs plan to pull recon jets from Turkey

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Germany's Parliament has voted by a wide majority to move reconnaissance jets flying anti-Islamic State group missions from a base in Turkey amid ongoing friction between the two countries.

Parliament voted 461-85 late Wednesday to move six Tornado planes, a refueling plane and around 270 troops from the Incirlik base to Azraq, Jordan, in support of a Defense Ministry decision.

The planes should be fully back in service in October.

Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen decided to relocate the operation after Turkey refused to let German lawmakers visit troops on the base.

Relations between Berlin and Ankara have been strained by a number of issues recently, including Turkey's jailing of two German journalists and German local authorities' banning of campaign rallies by Turkish ministers earlier this year.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video