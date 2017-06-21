Boy killed by log in surf as tropical storm churns in Gulf

Julie Plaisance, right, and Renee Davila take photos on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as weather from Tropical Storm Cindy, in the Gulf of Mexico, impacts the region in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
Julie Plaisance, right, and Renee Davila stand on a bench on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as weather from Tropical Storm Cindy, in the Gulf of Mexico, impacts the region in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
Bill and Leslie O'Brien of Vancleave, Miss., fill sandbags on Monday, June 19, 2017, at the Harrison County Road Department in Gulfport, Miss., for a friend in preparation for expected heavy rains later this week from a tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Sun Herald via AP
John Fitzhugh
Fans arrive at SunTrust Park for the Atlanta Braves' baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Atlanta. Tropical Storm Cindy has been causing rain in much of the Southeast.
John Amis
AP Photo
This satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2017, and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico approaching the Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
NOAA via AP)
A brightly hued rainfall map provide the background as Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Lee Smithson, warns of a serious threat of flooding along the Gulf Coast from heavy rain bands predicted to fall out from Tropical Storm Cindy, Tuesday afternoon, June 20, 2017, at MEMA headquarters in Pearl, Miss. A number of Mississippi communities are handing out sandbags as rain threatened low-lying areas along rivers and bayous. Flash flooding in low lying areas throughout the southern counties as well as long term flooding along some of the coastal rivers is expected.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Lee Smithson, warns of a serious threat of flooding along the Gulf Coast from heavy rain bands predicted to fall out from Tropical Storm Cindy, Tuesday afternoon, June 20, 2017, at MEMA headquarters in Pearl, Miss. A number of Mississippi communities are handing out sandbags as rain threatened low-lying areas along rivers and bayous. Flash flooding in low lying areas throughout the southern counties as well as long term flooding along some of the coastal rivers is expected.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Lee Smithson, warns of a serious threat of flooding along the Gulf Coast from heavy rain bands predicted to fall out from Tropical Storm Cindy, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at MEMA headquarters in Pearl, Miss. A number of Mississippi communities are handing out sandbags as rain threatened low-lying areas along rivers and bayous. Flash flooding in low lying areas throughout the southern counties as well as long term flooding along some of the coastal rivers is expected.
Rogelio V. Solis
AP Photo
Kenny Kuluz wades through flood waters at the Ocean Springs, Miss., harbor as the combination of high tide and the rain bands of Tropical Storm Cindy, dumped rain on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Wednesday morning, June 21, 2017.
The Sun Herald, via AP
Tim Isbell
Waves crash into the seawall at the small craft harbor at Jones Park, in Gulfport, Miss., after midnight, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. High tide and rain from feeder bands from Tropical Storm Cindy moved through the coast.
The Sun Herald via AP
Tim Isbell
People sit in a car and watch the waves on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as weather from Tropical Storm Cindy, in the Gulf of Mexico, impacts the region in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
A large piece of a live oak tree covers the ground after a slow moving storm passed Beauvoir, Miss., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Slow-moving Tropical Storm Cindy sent drenching rain bands over the north Gulf Coast on Wednesday, swamping low-lying coastal roads in Alabama and pushing a waterspout ashore in Mississippi.
The Sun Herald via AP
John Fitzhugh
A heron walks along the water's edge at the small craft harbor at Jones Park, in Gulfport, Miss., Wednesday morning, June 21, 2017. Rising water from Tropical Storm Cindy covered the piers at the boat ramp as rain from feeder bands from Tropical Storm Cindy moved through the coast.
The Sun Herald, via AP
Tim Isbell
Tropical Storm Cindy winds push water about 1-2 feet above normal in Shell Beach, La., on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
NOLA.com The Times-Picayune via AP
Chris Granger
Workmen with the city and volunteers help to shore up gaps in the levee in Lafitte, La. as Tropical Storm Cindy threatens the Louisiana coast, Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
NOLA.com The Times-Picayune via AP
Ted Jackson
A man and his dog pack up their belongings from the neutral ground on Poland Ave. as they take shelter from the first wave of rain to hit New Orleans as Tropical Storm Cindy heads toward Louisiana on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
NOLA.com The Times-Picayune via AP
Chris Granger
In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 photo, a surfer rides a wave near the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier near Fort Walton Beach, Fla.. Tropical Storm Cindy churned up the Gulf of Mexico, causing high surf and heavy winds along coastal northwest Florida.
Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
Devon Ravine
An unidentified man looks at a truck that was crushed by a falling tree in Fort Walton Beach, Florida on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. This Florida panhandle community was hit by a wave of severe weather Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Cindy churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
Tom Mclaughlin
A Destin Beach Safety truck drives past tourists as it patrols the shoreline along Destin, Fla., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy has churned up the Gulf of Mexico, causing dangerous surf and closing beaches along the Florida panhandle.
Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
Annie Blanks
The dugout of a baseball field is destroyed in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, as severe weather from Tropical Storm Cindy brushed along the northwest coast of Florida Wednesday morning.
Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
Devon Ravine
Volunteers put out sand bags due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Cindy in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy sent drenching rain bands over the north Gulf Coast on Wednesday, swamping low-lying coastal roads and pushing a waterspout ashore in one beachfront community as residents from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle warily eyed the storm's slow crawl toward land.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
Gulf Power employees repair a power pole that snapped, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. A line of severe weather from Tropical Storm Cindy battered this northwest Florida community early Wednesday morning.
Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
Devon Ravine
Devin Salas, left, takes a selfie with his brother, Brandon, and parents Eric and Maryann Salas, in front of the the Gulf of Mexico near Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy has churned up the Gulf of Mexico, causing high surf and heavy winds along coastal northwest Florida.
Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
Devon Ravine
Beachgoers walk along Okaloosa Island near Fort Walton Beach, Fla., on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy has churned up the Gulf of Mexico, causing high surf and heavy winds along coastal northwest Florida.
Northwest Florida Daily News via AP
Devon Ravine
Kathy Majors and her granddaughter, Chloe Schlunaker, 2, and her parents, Justin and Heather Schlunaker of D'Iberville, Miss., watch as waves crash against the shore at Moses Pier in Gulfport, Miss., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 as Tropical Storm Cindy moved through the area.
The Sun Herald via AP
John Fitzhugh
A television news crew reports from the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as weather from Tropical Storm Cindy, in the Gulf of Mexico, impacts the region in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
Vehicles navigate past waves and debris washing over State Highway 87 as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in High Island, Texas.
Houston Chronicle via AP
Michael Ciaglo
Tricia Hayes records images of unusually large waves created by Tropical Storm Cindy on Bolivar Peninsula, Texas, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center to raise its readiness level. He also activated four Texas Task Force 1 boat squads and two Texas Military Department vehicles squads of five vehicles each to respond to any weather-related emergencies.
The Beaumont Enterprise via AP
Guiseppe Barranco
Nicole Cameron and Beverly Allison stock up on supplies Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at The Big Store on Bolivar Peninsula in preparation for the storm. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center to raise its readiness level. He also activated four Texas Task Force 1 boat squads and two Texas Military Department vehicles squads of five vehicles each to respond to any weather-related emergencies.
The Beaumont Enterprise via AP
Guiseppe Barranco
Volunteers put out sand bags due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Cindy in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy sent drenching rain bands over the north Gulf Coast on Wednesday, swamping low-lying coastal roads and pushing a waterspout ashore in one beachfront community as residents from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle warily eyed the storm's slow crawl toward land.
AP Photo
Signage indicates to drivers that The Big Store on Bolivar Peninsula, Texas is out of gas as a storm pushed towards landfall Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center to raise its readiness level. He also activated four Texas Task Force 1 boat squads and two Texas Military Department vehicles squads of five vehicles each to respond to any weather-related emergencies.
The Beaumont Enterprise via AP
Guiseppe Barranco
Dustin Shelton fills sandbags at Orange County Precinct 3's maintenance barn in Bridge City, Texas, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in preparation for Tropical Storm Cindy.
The Beaumont Enterprise via AP
Ryan Pelham
Storm surge, coupled with high tide, leaves a pier on East Beach in Ocean Springs nearly submerged as Tropical Storm Cindy moves onshore in Ocean Springs, Miss., Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
The Mississippi Press via AP
Warren Kulo
Storm surge and heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Cindy cause flooding in many areas of the Mississippi coast, including this area at the foot of Washington Avenue just off Front Beach in Ocean Springs, Miss., Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
The Mississippi Press via AP
Warren Kulo
Volunteers put out sand bags due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Cindy in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Tropical Storm Cindy sent drenching rain bands over the north Gulf Coast on Wednesday, swamping low-lying coastal roads and pushing a waterspout ashore in one beachfront community as residents from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle warily eyed the storm's slow crawl toward land.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
Sydney Schultz takes photos of waves crashing next to Rollover Pass as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches the coast Wednesday, June 21, 2017 on the Bolivar Peninsula.
Houston Chronicle via AP
Michael Ciaglo
Jonas Cheramie, left, and his sister Lainey Cheramie, watch storm clouds from Tropical Storm Cindy, as they babysit A.J. Aaron, 5, in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
Comments