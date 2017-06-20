Nation & World

June 20, 2017 11:22 AM

Second lawsuit filed in Chicago wrongful conviction case

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A retired Chicago police detective and two former prosecutors face another lawsuit accusing them of framing an innocent man in a murder case.

The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court alleges that retired detective Reynaldo Guevara and former prosecutors John Dillon and Matthew Coghlan concealed evidence and coerced witnesses resulting in Jose Montanez being convicted for a 1993 murder. Montanez and co-defendant Armando Serrano spent more than two decades in prison. They were released last summer when prosecutors dropped charges.

Serrano filed a similar lawsuit against the three in April.

Dillon couldn't be reached for comment. Coghlan is now a Cook County judge and is prohibited from commenting under Illinois Supreme Court rules. The lawsuit also names other officers and the city. A city Law Department spokesman declined comment.

