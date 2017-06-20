Nation & World

June 20, 2017 10:03 AM

2 firefighters hurt battling southwest Utah blaze

The Associated Press
CEDAR CITY, Utah

Two firefighters are recovering from injuries at a wildfire in southwest Utah that has forced the evacuation of more than 700 people and shut down part of a state highway.

Gov. Gary Herbert plans to tour the fire-damaged area around the town of Brian Head in the Dixie National Forest on Tuesday afternoon.

One home has been destroyed and another damaged.

Forest Service spokeswoman Cigi Burgon said Tuesday that one firefighter suffered a concussion and another a puncture wound. She says "both are recovering and doing well."

Burgon says the fire is growing at a very slow rate and crews are lighting backfires to help consume fuels in the path of the flames that have blackened roughly 1.5 square miles (2 square kilometers).

