FILE - Int his Tuesday, March 28, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams departs after a preliminary hearing in his bribery and extortion case at the federal courthouse in Philadelphia. Williams, the city's top prosecutor accused of taking bribes in exchange for legal favors, is set to go on trial on corruption charges. Jury selection gets underway on Monday, June 19, in federal court in Philadelphia.
June 20, 2017 11:22 AM

Feds: Philadelphia prosecutor 'was constantly on the take'

PHILADELPHIA

Federal prosecutors say Philadelphia's district attorney "was constantly on the take."

District Attorney Seth Williams is accused of taking bribes worth tens of thousands of dollars in exchange for legal favors. Federal prosecutors opened the Democrat's bribery trial by telling jurors about what they allege were five criminal schemes.

Authorities allege the city's top prosecutor accepted gifts including an all-inclusive Dominican Republic vacation, a couch and a Jaguar convertible from two business owners. They say in return, he intervened in legal matters on their behalf.

Williams has denied any wrongdoing. He is in his second term and decided not to run in this year's district attorney election.

He previously served as the city's inspector general and was responsible for investigating corruption.

