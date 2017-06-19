Iran warns missile attack on IS in Syria can be repeated

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, file photo a Ghadr-F missile is displayed next to a portrait of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at a Revolutionary Guard hardware exhibition marking the 36th anniversary of outset of Iran-Iraq war, at Baharestan Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran. Iran's Revolutionary Guard is warning Islamic State militants that missile attacks launched into eastern Syria the previous day can be repeated if the extremists take action against Iran's security. Vahid Salemi, File AP Photo