AP PHOTOS: Portraits of Argentine victims of gender violence

In this Feb. 8, 2017 photo, Karina Abregu poses for a portrait in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Abregu was set on fire by her husband, burning 55 percent of her body, and today she continues medical treatment. Abregu suffered years of mistreatment and although she reported 14 incidents over the course of 14 years, police did nothing until two months after the attack. She said the police ignored her calls for help. Police have been stationed outside her home for the past two years because she fears her ex-husband's friends will harm her. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo