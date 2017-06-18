Nation & World

June 18, 2017 10:01 PM

Authorities: Teen slain after leaving mosque, man arrested

The Associated Press
STERLING, Va.

Police in Virginia have charged a 22-year-old man with killing a teenage girl who was reported missing after she and her friends left a mosque.

Fairfax County police charged Darwin Martinez Torres with murder after they found what they believe is the 17-year-old girl's body in a pond Sunday afternoon.

Spokeswoman Tawny Wright said she had been walking with friends when she got into a dispute with a man in a car early Sunday. The man assaulted her and she became separated from her friends.

Police said they arrested Torres after a search.

The teenager had been participating in at a sleepover at a religious institution that authorities did not identify. The All Dulles Area Muslim Society confirmed in a news release that the teens were affiliated with the mosque.

