The Latest: Witness says about 50 were standing on deck

In this image taken Saturday, June 17, 2017, debris is strewn about at the scene where a second-story deck collapsed at a lodge near Lakeside, Mont. Authorities now say more than 30 people were taken to hospitals after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter. About 50 people were gathered to remember William Nickel, a longtime Flathead Valley firefighter who died in April. ￼Firefighter