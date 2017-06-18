Security forces are deployed as the site of suicide attacks and an ongoing clash between Taliban insurgents and government forces in the main police station in eastern Paktia province, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jun 18, 2017. The Taliban stormed a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday after striking it with two suicide car bombs, killing several police officers, officials said.
Security forces are deployed as the site of suicide attacks and an ongoing clash between Taliban insurgents and government forces in the main police station in eastern Paktia province, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jun 18, 2017. The Taliban stormed a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday after striking it with two suicide car bombs, killing several police officers, officials said. Ihsanullah Mahjoor AP Photos
Security forces are deployed as the site of suicide attacks and an ongoing clash between Taliban insurgents and government forces in the main police station in eastern Paktia province, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jun 18, 2017. The Taliban stormed a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday after striking it with two suicide car bombs, killing several police officers, officials said. Ihsanullah Mahjoor AP Photos

Nation & World

June 18, 2017 3:58 AM

Taliban storm Afghan police compound, kill 5 police

By RAHIM FAIEZ Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

The Taliban stormed a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday after striking it with two suicide car bombs, killing at least five police, officials said.

Another eight police and nine civilians were wounded in the attack, said Sardar Wali Tabasim, spokesman for the police chief of Paktia province. He said one of the attackers detonated his suicide vest, two others were shot dead by police and one was still fighting inside the compound, which also houses the regional command for Afghanistan's eastern provinces.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to media.

One of the explosions was so strong it shattered windows up to 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the attack site, said Abdullah Hsrat, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Logar province, gunmen shot and killed the head of the police's criminal investigation department, said Salim Saleh, spokesman for provincial governor. He said a bodyguard was wounded in the attack late Saturday in Puli Alim, the provincial capital. An investigation is underway.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:41

His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé
Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations 0:50

Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video