Nation & World

June 17, 2017 9:04 PM

Police: Arrests made in double-slaying of Maryland teens

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md.

Police in Maryland say they have made arrests in the slayings of two teens who were found dead the night before their high school graduation.

Montgomery County police said they would reveal more details at a news conference Saturday night in Gaithersburg.

The teens, 17-year-old Shadi Adi Najjar nad 18-year-old Artem Ziberov, both of Germantown, were scheduled to graduate Tuesday.

But a 911 caller reported hearing shots fired in Montgomery Village on Monday night, and officers found the two dead with gunshot wounds in a parked car.

