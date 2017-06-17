Nation & World

June 17, 2017 11:29 AM

German Greens won't enter govt without gay marriage pledge

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Germany's opposition Greens are pledging not to enter any coalition government after the country's September election without securing a commitment to allowing gay marriage.

Germany has allowed same-sex couples to enter civil partnerships since 2001 but, while other European countries have since allowed full-fledged gay marriage, much of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc remains reluctant to do so.

The traditionally left-leaning Greens hope to be kingmakers after Germany's Sept. 24 election, though the chances of that are unclear. A coalition between Merkel's party and the Greens, with or without a third party, may emerge as a possibility.

The dpa news agency reported that a Green party congress on Saturday included in its election program the statement: "With us, there will be no coalition agreement without marriage for all."

