Shooter went to GOP baseball practice with list of names

FILE - In this March 8, 2017 file photo, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scalise was shot Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., congressional officials say.
J. Scott Applewhite, File
AP Photo
MedStar Washington Hospital Center Director of Trauma Dr. Jack Sava leaves a news conference in Washington, Friday, June 16, 2017, about the condition of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. who was shot in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, during a congressional baseball practice.
Jose Luis Magana
AP Photo
Supporters of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., hold signs before the Congressional baseball game, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Washington. The annual GOP-Democrats baseball game raises money for charity.
Alex Brandon
AP Photo
Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., left, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., applaud a message by President Donald Trump on the video board, before the Congressional baseball game, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Washington. The annual GOP-Democrats baseball game raises money for charity.
Alex Brandon
AP Photo
Capitol Hill Police officers stand watch outside the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 15, 2017, a day after a gunman opened fire on a lawmakers playing baseball and wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.
J. Scott Applewhite
AP Photo
A playground near the baseball field is cordoned off with police tape as the investigation continue at the scene in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, June 15, 2017, the day after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during during a congressional baseball practice.
Jacquelyn Martin
AP Photo
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 15, 2017, during an event on Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives.
Susan Walsh
AP Photo
President Donald Trump speaks about the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scales of La. at a baseball practice, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington before the start of an event on Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives.
Susan Walsh
AP Photo
FBI Evidence Response Team members mark evidence at the scene of a multiple shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, involving House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others during a congressional baseball practice.
Cliff Owen
AP Photo
In this undated file photo, James Hodgkinson holds a sign during a protest outside of a United States Post Office in Belleville, Ill. Hodgkinson has been identified as the suspect in the Wednesday, June 14, 2017, Washington D.C. shooting.
Belleville News-Democrat via AP
Derik Holtmann
