MedStar Washington Hospital Center Director of Trauma Dr. Jack Sava speaks during a news conference in Washington, Friday, June 16, 2017, about the condition of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. who was shot in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, during a congressional baseball practice. Jose Luis Magana AP Photo

Nation & World

June 17, 2017 10:03 AM

Shooter went to GOP baseball practice with list of names

By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The man who shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others at a congressional baseball practice this week had with him a piece of paper with doodles and the names of three lawmakers.

This is according to a person familiar with the case who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press Saturday on condition of anonymity.

The person says investigators aren't sure of the significance of the names and it's not clear whether this was a list of people the attacker was targeting.

The person did not disclose the names, but said those listed had been briefed.

Scalise's surgeon says he can hope to make an "excellent recovery," despite being at risk of death when he arrived at the hospital. He remains in critical condition.

  Comments  

