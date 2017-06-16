Police weigh changes after Utah shooting killed mom, son

FILE - This June 6, 2017, file photo, crime scene investigators begin their work as Sandy police investigate a fatal shooting in a Salt Lake City suburb in Sandy, Utah. Police documents obtained by The Associated Press say a Utah woman fatally shot this month along with one of her sons had reported being relentlessly stalked by the man. The documents released Tuesday, June 13, 2017, also disclose that Memorez Rackley and Jeremy Patterson had previously been in a romantic relationship. The Deseret News via AP, File Scott G Winterton